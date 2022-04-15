Jordan Morant enters transfer portal

Morant tallied one tackle defensively as a Wolverine while appearing in eight games on special teams. He did not play as a true freshman.

Michigan safety Jordan Morant entered the transfer portal and left the football program, he announced via Twitter.

According to Rivals, Morant, a U.S. Army All-American out of high school, was a four-star recruit and the seventh-best out of New Jersey.

Morant is the seventh member to transfer from Michigan's 11th-ranked 2020 class. On top of the highly-ranked safety, four-stars Darion Green-Warren (CB), Andre Seldon (CB), Cornell Wheeler (DE), and Osman Savage (LB), along with three-stars Dan Villari (QB) and Aaron Lewis (DE), transferred from the program.

With Morant removed, Michigan's safeties room, coached by Jay Harbaugh, has eight scholarship players remaining, which means that the rising junior's departure doesn't impact the position group's depth.

Michigan brings in four true freshmen at the position from its top-10 ranked 2022 recruiting class, including four-stars Keon Sabb & Zeke Berry, along with three-stars Kody Jones & Damani Dent.

On top of the freshmen, it returns junior R.J. Moten and sophomore Rod Moore, who both had roles last season, and senior Quinten Johnson and junior Makari Paige.