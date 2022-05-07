Jordan Poole has another big game as Golden State takes series lead
The second round of the NBA Playoffs featuring the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors has gone back and forth multiple times through three games. One team will throw a punch and the other team counters.
With the Grizzlies throwing one of its own earlier in the week, the Warriors responded with one of its own in friendly confines.
The Warriors regained the series lead with a 142-112 victory in game three.
On top of that, former Wolverine Jordan Poole had another monster game as well, adding 27 points, four rebounds and two assists on the night. Despite the positive performance, it doesn't come without controversy as well.
With Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant appearing to injure his knee in the loss, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins appears to suggest that Poole could've had something to do with Morant's injury.
Certainly, something to look out for as the series progresses.
The series continues on May 9 as game four is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. EST.
