Former Wolverine wing Jordan Poole found his new home Thursday night.

Poole was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 28 pick in the first round of the NBA Draft. This was Michigan’s ninth NBA Draft selection since 2013, which is the most in the Big Ten.

His decision to leave Michigan after two seasons seems to have paid off. Poole was confident in his choice.

“Just being able to work so hard on this particular moment and this opportunity in my life,” Poole said on the ESPN broadcast. “I had so much support [from] the coaching staff and my family. I just felt like just being able to be in this situation I made the right decision.”

This past season for the Wolverines, Poole started in all 37 games for Michigan and averaged 12.8 points per game. Poole led Michigan with 75 3-pointers and shot 36.9 percent from deep. He posted a streak of 11 straight games scoring in double figures from Nov. 23 to Jan. 10.

“Jordan Poole is a shooter,” ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas said on the broadcast. “He is a very smooth ball handler and is skilled. He has all kinds of moves. He’s got quick burst. He can change direction, but what makes him special is his shooting ability. 83 percent as a free-throw shooter.

“He had 12 games where he had three or more threes this season, so he can really space the floor. Skilled across the board. A young player that has a lot of growth in him and obviously Golden State values his shooting very much.”

Everyone on the ESPN broadcast of the NBA Draft thought Poole fit well with the Warriors who are in need of shooting.

“Klay Thompson will be down all next season due to that [knee] injury,” ESPN basketball analyst Chauncey Billups said. “Who knows what will happen to Kevin Durant. They’re going to need a ton of shooting to help the only Splash Brother right now and that’s Steph Curry.”