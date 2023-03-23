Coastal Carolina transfer Josaiah Stewart decided to hit the portal because he wanted a new environment to learn and develop. Considering the recent success of EDGE players for Michigan, it didn't take long for Stewart to realize that Ann Arbor would be the place for him.

Now settling into a new program and new defense, his intentions and goals he has set for himself are clear.

He came to Ann Arbor wanting to win championships.

"Just some of my goals were, obviously, showing the coaches that I can come here and contribute to the team," Stewart said during his recent appearance on the In the Trenches podcast. "Help this team win a national championship. Spring ball, first goal is obviously to get the playbook down. First and foremost, don't do too much. Don't try to show out or try to do extra. Do what you do, do what got you here and everything else will follow. Showing the coaches that I can be the key piece to a national championship."

What would winning a national championship mean to him? Let alone a Big Ten championship?

It would mean everything. As the elusive, and sweet, taste of victory has been barely out of grasp for his entire football career spanning back to his high school days.

He believes he can achieve what he wants to achieve with the U-M program.

"It would mean the world. I've actually never won a championship in my football career. I won one my freshman but I didn't really play that much so I don't really count it. I won a bowl my freshman year but I've never really won anything so that would mean the world to me. It would be my first real championship. Especially if I can come here and do it and contribute, and we win, that would be everything."