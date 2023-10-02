Michigan had its first player win a Big Ten award this week, as defensive end Josaiah Stewart took home Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week along with Iowa's Nick Jackson.

Stewart, after being held in check in Michigan's first four games, had a breakout performance in Lincoln on Saturday. The Coastal Carolina transfer finished the game with five tackles, two sacks and a quarterback hit.

The 6-foot-1, 245-pound pass rusher, along with the likes of Jaylen Harrell, Braiden McGregor and Derrick Moore, terrorized the Nebraska offensive line from the beginning of the game.

On Nebraska's second play, McGregor tipped a pass, and it was intercepted by Kenneth Grant. Stewart got involved on the ensuing Cornhusker series with two tackles.

In the second quarter, Stewart registered a sack and a hurry while Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg struggled to find a rhythm.

Up 38-0 in the fourth quarter, Stewart grabbed his second sack of the day.

Stewart now has 13 total tackles and two sacks on the season.

The Michigan defense continues to be one of the best in the country, and if Stewart can consistently churn out performances like his one on Saturday, the already tough-to-beat Michigan defense will become even better.