Josaiah Stewart was as good as it gets when it comes to transfer portal additions for Michigan Football in 2023. Heavy in rotations with Jaylen Harrell, Stewart was one of Michigan's best pass rushers, and arguably the most impactful player on the EDGE from the Nebraska game on.

He returns to Ann Arbor for 2024, ready to build on the experience he gained last season and take on a more visible role for the team. That includes wearing the #0 jersey now so closely associated with Michigan leader and star defender Mike Sainristil.

Stewart met with media on Tuesday.

When it came to his NFL decision, Stewart simply wanted to refine his game and become a better player and professional. A common theme we've heard from Michigan players is that this program gives you the chance to become a pro while in college.

"Becoming the best player I can, and that's on and off the field," Stewart said. "Just another year of becoming a pro."

While Stewart wants to improve as an individual, he also realizes the bigger role he needs to take on this year.

"Just knowing my future, just taking on that responsibility, another role, a more influence role on the team."

Michigan lost a lot of talent to the NFL Draft this year, but its biggest loss may be leadership. Stewart is part of the group taking the torch in 2024, and he knows that means leading this team and setting up the next group of guys.

"Being the best player I can for this team, whatever that may be, Whatever that is they need me to do. Just showing that, getting my name out there, helping out this team, bringing guys with me, so the future at Michigan is bright."

Stewart was a breakout star as a freshman at Coastal Carolina. In his sophomore year, Coastal moved him toa new role in the defense. While his numbers were down, his ability and effort was not. Now, back in a spot he feels more comfortable, after a year at Michigan, and getting ready to take over as the lead weak side EDGE rusher, Stewart is ready to build on his successful junior season.

"Just having that one year under my belt, getting my feet wet. Taking my experiences from that here. My flaws and my errors, my wins and losses. Just taking that to this year and building on that."

Last season, Stewart was the leading tackler on the outside. His 8.5 tackles for loss were third on the team, his 5.5 sacks were second behind only Harrell. Now with a bigger role, more opportunities, and Stewart looking to build off of last season, the sky is the limit for Josaiah Stewart, the new #0 Michgian.



