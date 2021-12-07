Josh Gattis named Broyles Award winner as nation's top assistant coach

Michigan has had a number of high-profile award nominees this season, but one can be moved from the "award nominee" column to the "award winner" column. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has won the 2021 Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach.

Gattis is Michigan's first Broyles Award nominee since defensive coordinator Don Brown in 2016 and Michigan's first Broyles Award winner since defensive coordinator Jim Herrmann in 1997. Gattis is the first member of a Michigan offensive coaching staff to be nominated since Terry Malone in 2003.

Blake Corum was asked about Gattis and Michigan's resurgent offense after Michigan won the Big Ten title Saturday. "You know, I think just the commitment from both sources. You know, Coach Gattis and then us believing in him. You know, he committed to the run game early. In the interview, he said like last year he didn't really focus on the run game. But, you know, he's been a tremendous play-caller. It has been great."