Joss Ross signs undrafted free agent deal with Baltimore Ravens

The Harbaugh-to-Harbaugh pipeline runs almost as thick as the bloodline that Jim and John share each with other. Many former Wolverines under Harbaugh's tutelage have gone on to play for the Ravens at the next level, including defensive lineman David Ojabo, who was selected by the Ravens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

For the undrafted free agent crop, it appears linebacker Josh Ross is headed to Baltimore as well to reunite with former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

The Michigan football program announced via its Twitter account that Ross had signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent.