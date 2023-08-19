Linebacker Junior Colson is returning to the Michigan program leading a position group that has much-needed depth and experience returning this season.

Now in his junior season, Colson is facing a big year for his game and he has put in the work to optimize it. While offseason surgery sidelined him for a bit, there was one area in particular that he wanted to add to his skillset by the time the season rolled around.

"More power," Colson told reporters this week. "That's one of my biggest things is more power. I want to be more powerful at the point of contact, more powerful in a lot of things, like when I stride. So, that's like, one of my biggest things now is focusing on power, and I know my speed was going to be good once everything healed up."

Colson's added power was to ensure that he could compete against all types of players.

Whether it's tackling a big-bodied tight end or securing a tackle on a shifty running back, Colson wanted to add power to his game to ensure that once he had his hands on a player, they were ensnared in his grasp with no chance of escaping.

"Adding power was just being able to be stronger at the point of contact, being stronger in a lot of things," Colson said. "There was a lot of different drills that me and coach were working on... just being able to take on guys at different positions, take on, you know, when I'm tackling somebody when I'm making tackles and everything. So it's mostly training my body and all that."