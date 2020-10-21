Junior Colson On Being Named All-American, Enrolling Early, More
Rivals100 Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood linebacker and Michigan commit Junior Colson received his All-American Bowl jersey via a virtual presentation on Wednesday night.
Colson was set to take part in the game in San Antonio on Jan. 9 before it was cancelled due to the ongoing global pandemic. The contest showcases some of the top high school football players on a yearly basis and is broadcast live on NBC.
"It means a lot to me," Colson said. "It proves that all the hard work I did and all the time I put in paid off. To represent and be an All-American means that I am one of the best. It proves it more that I am one of the best out there."
Colson would have had the opportunity to compete against and with other top recruits nationally, including future teammates like Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 wide receiver Xavier Worthy, Rivals250 defensive lineman Quintin Somerville and elite kicker/punter Tommy Doman.
Still, Colson is happy with the way the class has been bonding over group messaging and is especially excited about the linebacker haul.
"It's amazing," Colson said. "It's just wow. I think we have the best linebacker crew in the country. I think we are all the best at where we play, and we all bring a special something to the mix. All together as a team, we're all getting along. We're a really well put-together group."
