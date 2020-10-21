Rivals100 Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood linebacker and Michigan commit Junior Colson received his All-American Bowl jersey via a virtual presentation on Wednesday night.

Colson was set to take part in the game in San Antonio on Jan. 9 before it was cancelled due to the ongoing global pandemic. The contest showcases some of the top high school football players on a yearly basis and is broadcast live on NBC.

"It means a lot to me," Colson said. "It proves that all the hard work I did and all the time I put in paid off. To represent and be an All-American means that I am one of the best. It proves it more that I am one of the best out there."