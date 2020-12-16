Junior Colson Ready To Sign With Michigan: 'I Want To Be A Program Changer'
It’s been a long journey for Junior Colson.
From an orphanage in Haiti to a high school All-American, Colson has had a unique path to stardom. Now, Colson will get to accomplish one of his ultimate dreams — playing college football at the highest level.
The Rivals100 linebacker out of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood is set to sign with Michigan this morning and make that dream a reality.
“It means a lot to me,” Colson said. “It’s one of the big steppingstones in my life that I’ve been able to accomplish. I know after I reach that steppingstone that if I put my mind to it, then I can definitely achieve it.”
Colson committed to Michigan in May over offers from Baylor, Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC and several other major programs.
Both Ole Miss and Tennessee did their best to make pushes for Colson amid question marks about Jim Harbaugh’s future at Michigan and a less than ideal season for the Wolverines. But at the end of the day, Colson said the Michigan staff felt like family.
