“It means a lot to me,” Colson said. “It’s one of the big steppingstones in my life that I’ve been able to accomplish. I know after I reach that steppingstone that if I put my mind to it, then I can definitely achieve it.”

Colson committed to Michigan in May over offers from Baylor, Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC and several other major programs.

Both Ole Miss and Tennessee did their best to make pushes for Colson amid question marks about Jim Harbaugh’s future at Michigan and a less than ideal season for the Wolverines. But at the end of the day, Colson said the Michigan staff felt like family.