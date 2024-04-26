Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Juwan Howard hired as assistant by Brooklyn Nets

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, former Michigan Basketball coach Juwan Howard is returning to the NBA.

Woj reports Howard has agreed to join the Brooklyn Nets as an assistant coach.

Advertisement

Before becoming Michigan's head coach, the long-time NBA player spent six seasons as an assistant with the Miami Heat organization. Howard earned a solid reputation and multiple opportunities to interview for NBA head coach jobs before coming to Ann Arbor.

Howard will join first-year head coach Jordi Fernández's staff in Brooklyn. Fernández was an assistant previously in Sacramento and Denver.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement