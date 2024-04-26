Juwan Howard hired as assistant by Brooklyn Nets
According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, former Michigan Basketball coach Juwan Howard is returning to the NBA.
Woj reports Howard has agreed to join the Brooklyn Nets as an assistant coach.
Before becoming Michigan's head coach, the long-time NBA player spent six seasons as an assistant with the Miami Heat organization. Howard earned a solid reputation and multiple opportunities to interview for NBA head coach jobs before coming to Ann Arbor.
Howard will join first-year head coach Jordi Fernández's staff in Brooklyn. Fernández was an assistant previously in Sacramento and Denver.
