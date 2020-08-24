Juwan Howard Puts An End To NBA Rumblings
Just as quickly as a report surfaced out of nowhere that NBA teams were interested in Juwan Howard, the Michigan coach shot it down.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday morning that Howard's name was "gaining traction" in NBA circles. We reported shortly thereafter that there was no truth to the rumors and that Howard was expected to release a statement to end any speculation.
That happened early Monday afternoon.
And there it is. https://t.co/yUt6PhyVEU— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) August 24, 2020
Howard and U-M recently wrapped up summer practice in preparation for the 2020-21 season, which many anticipate will begin in January.
