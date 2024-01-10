Minutes after Michigan point guard Dug McDaniel took to social media to announce that he will serve a six-game road-only suspension, the U-M program has officially released a statement concerning the matter.

Head coach Juwan Howard has formally announced the suspension of McDaniel due to academic reasons.

"We have very high standards within our program, culture and university," Howard's statement read. "Serving as mentors, we need to set the standards and pathways for our young men to succeed. Beginning with our game at Maryland, Dug McDaniel will not travel to road games until further notice.

“Dug will dress for home games, however, when we are away from Ann Arbor, he will work towards meeting several academic goals he has set and needs to meet.“While I am disappointed, this is not something we take lightly. This is an important step for Dug and his success as a student-athlete. “Going forward we will not have further comment.”

McDaniel's first game he will serve will be on Thursday as the Wolverines travel to Maryland.