The Michigan basketball program is taking the floor for the first time this year as it takes on Northwood in an exhibition contest at Crisler Center on Friday evening.

It will do so still without Juwan Howard.

However, according to a recent statement from the headman, he is working his way back from heart surgery in September and hopes to be back with the team soon.

"I would like to express my deepest thanks to everyone who has sent well wishes, prayers and kind words for me and my family throughout my time away," Howard said in a statement. "I truly feel blessed. With each passing day I am continuing to make strides to getting back to 100 percent. It has been hard to be away from these young men, however, I know we will connect soon!"