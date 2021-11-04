Juwan Howard's next big test is growth in team defense

Despite a lot of familiar faces returning for Michigan, there's certainly going to be its fair share of question marks coming from the basketball program, too, especially on the defensive side.

Both Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner, near-elite defenders in their own ways who are now with NBA franchises, aren't going to walk through the door for Juwan Howard.

Howard's next big test is going to replace the defensive efforts of someone like Wagner. So far, the team's attitude towards being defensively stout hasn't changed much.

Just how far away the team defense is will be shown Friday in an exhibition against Wayne State.

"We had more than just an elite defender in Franz, fortunately enough we had many guys that were committed to buying into the defensive side of the ball," Howard told reporters on Thursday. "I was truly impressed with how everyone has really committed to that end as far as getting uncomfortable with some of the details and level of technique that we coach here. Now, what we are today is that we have another team that has bought in and has continued to keep working and building the defensive habits that will carry over, hopefully, throughout the year. Give us a competitive chance of winning the ballgame."

The growth defensively isn't just about the returning faces making improvements, it's also about the six freshmen that arrived on campus, too.

Some will see more time than others, but none will play if they cannot play defense. Time will tell where things are but Howard seems encouraged with what he's seen from his team in the early stages.

"I’ve seen a lot of growth," Howard said. "From day one until where we are now. Like I said earlier, the buy-in is definitely there. Also, what’s been special about our group is that they’re not afraid to ask questions, which that’s what—we’re really committed to welcoming that. When a guy asks questions, it shows that he’s trying to pick it up, figure it out and being able to apply everything that’s being taught. We have an amazing group that has that attitude and commitment to do everything they can to help the team win."