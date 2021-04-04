 We analyze the Michigan Wolverines' basketball recruiting class and all other Big Ten classes.
Juwan Howard's No. 1 Class, & The Current Landscape Of Big Ten Recruiting

Head coach Juwan Howard has the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program rolling. His Maize and Blue squad won the outright Big Ten title this past season, advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, and currently possesses the No. 1 recruiting class in America.

The 2021 recruiting cycle isn't entirely wrapped up yet, but the majority of four and five-star prospects are already committed. The team rankings will undoubtedly change at least a little bit between now and the late signing period, but below is an overall snapshot of what the Big Ten recruiting landscape currently looks like.

*Notes: Each team's national rank is listed first below. Penn State does not yet have any commits in its 2021 class and therefore is not included

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Juwan Howard
Michigan Wolverines basketball's Juwan Howard is 48 years old. (Lon Horwedel)

1. Michigan

Total Commits: 6

Breakdown: One five-star, four four-stars and one three-star

Big Ten Rank: 1

Top Commit: Montverde (Fla.) Academy five-star small forward Caleb Houstan

10. Michigan State

Total Commits: 3

Breakdown: One five-star and two four-stars

Big Ten Rank: 2

Top Commit: Rolling Meadows (Ill.) High five-star shooting guard Max Christie

22. Purdue

Total Commits: 2

Breakdown: Two four-stars

Big Ten Rank: 3

Top Commit: Sellersburg (Ind.) Silver Creek four-star power forward Trey Kaufman

24. Nebraska

Total Commits: 3

Breakdown: One five-star and two three-stars

Big Ten Rank: 4

Top Commit: Greenville (S.C.) Legacy Early College five-star shooting guard Bryce McGowens

30. Wisconsin

Total Commits: 4

Breakdown: Four three-stars

Big Ten Rank: 5

Top Commit: Yankton (S.D.) High three-star power forward Matthew Mors

40. Ohio State

Total Commits: 2

Breakdown: One four-star and one three-star

Big Ten Rank: 6

Top Commit: Akron (Ohio) St. Vincent-St. Mary four-star small forward Malaki Branham

42. Northwestern

Total Commits: 3

Breakdown: Three three-stars

Big Ten Rank: 7

Top Commit: Milton (Mass.) Academy three-star small forward Casey Simmons

44. Maryland

Total Commits: 2

Breakdown: Two four-stars

Big Ten Rank: 8

Top Commit: Greenville (S.C.) Legacy Early College four-star small forward Ike Cornish

56. Illinois

Total Commits: 2

Breakdown: One four-star and one three-star

Big Ten Rank: 9

Top Commit: Ft. Wayne (Ind.) Homestead four-star shooting guard Luke Goode

57. Minnesota

Total Commits: 2

Breakdown: Two three-stars

Big Ten Rank: 10

Top Commit: La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere School three-star center Treyton Thompson

71. Indiana

Total Commits: 1

Breakdown: One four-star

Big Ten Rank: 11

Top Commit: Cincinnati Moeller four-star center Logan Duncomb

96. Iowa

Total Commits: 1

Breakdown: One three-star

Big Ten Rank: 12

Top Commit: Waukee (Iowa) High three-star power forward Payton Sandfort

100+. Rutgers 

*Note: Rivals.com only ranks the top-100 classes in the country, and Rutgers' did not appear within the nation's top 100.

Total Commits: 1

Breakdown: One three-star

Big Ten Rank: 13

Top Commit: Cumberland (Md.) Bishop Walsh three-star point guard Jalen Miller

{{ article.author_name }}