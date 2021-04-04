Juwan Howard's No. 1 Class, & The Current Landscape Of Big Ten Recruiting
Head coach Juwan Howard has the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program rolling. His Maize and Blue squad won the outright Big Ten title this past season, advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, and currently possesses the No. 1 recruiting class in America.
The 2021 recruiting cycle isn't entirely wrapped up yet, but the majority of four and five-star prospects are already committed. The team rankings will undoubtedly change at least a little bit between now and the late signing period, but below is an overall snapshot of what the Big Ten recruiting landscape currently looks like.
*Notes: Each team's national rank is listed first below. Penn State does not yet have any commits in its 2021 class and therefore is not included
1. Michigan
Total Commits: 6
Breakdown: One five-star, four four-stars and one three-star
Big Ten Rank: 1
Top Commit: Montverde (Fla.) Academy five-star small forward Caleb Houstan
10. Michigan State
Total Commits: 3
Breakdown: One five-star and two four-stars
Big Ten Rank: 2
Top Commit: Rolling Meadows (Ill.) High five-star shooting guard Max Christie
22. Purdue
Total Commits: 2
Breakdown: Two four-stars
Big Ten Rank: 3
Top Commit: Sellersburg (Ind.) Silver Creek four-star power forward Trey Kaufman
24. Nebraska
Total Commits: 3
Breakdown: One five-star and two three-stars
Big Ten Rank: 4
Top Commit: Greenville (S.C.) Legacy Early College five-star shooting guard Bryce McGowens
30. Wisconsin
Total Commits: 4
Breakdown: Four three-stars
Big Ten Rank: 5
Top Commit: Yankton (S.D.) High three-star power forward Matthew Mors
40. Ohio State
Total Commits: 2
Breakdown: One four-star and one three-star
Big Ten Rank: 6
Top Commit: Akron (Ohio) St. Vincent-St. Mary four-star small forward Malaki Branham
42. Northwestern
Total Commits: 3
Breakdown: Three three-stars
Big Ten Rank: 7
Top Commit: Milton (Mass.) Academy three-star small forward Casey Simmons
44. Maryland
Total Commits: 2
Breakdown: Two four-stars
Big Ten Rank: 8
Top Commit: Greenville (S.C.) Legacy Early College four-star small forward Ike Cornish
56. Illinois
Total Commits: 2
Breakdown: One four-star and one three-star
Big Ten Rank: 9
Top Commit: Ft. Wayne (Ind.) Homestead four-star shooting guard Luke Goode
57. Minnesota
Total Commits: 2
Breakdown: Two three-stars
Big Ten Rank: 10
Top Commit: La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere School three-star center Treyton Thompson
71. Indiana
Total Commits: 1
Breakdown: One four-star
Big Ten Rank: 11
Top Commit: Cincinnati Moeller four-star center Logan Duncomb
96. Iowa
Total Commits: 1
Breakdown: One three-star
Big Ten Rank: 12
Top Commit: Waukee (Iowa) High three-star power forward Payton Sandfort
100+. Rutgers
*Note: Rivals.com only ranks the top-100 classes in the country, and Rutgers' did not appear within the nation's top 100.
Total Commits: 1
Breakdown: One three-star
Big Ten Rank: 13
Top Commit: Cumberland (Md.) Bishop Walsh three-star point guard Jalen Miller
---
