Head coach Juwan Howard has the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program rolling. His Maize and Blue squad won the outright Big Ten title this past season, advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, and currently possesses the No. 1 recruiting class in America.

The 2021 recruiting cycle isn't entirely wrapped up yet, but the majority of four and five-star prospects are already committed. The team rankings will undoubtedly change at least a little bit between now and the late signing period, but below is an overall snapshot of what the Big Ten recruiting landscape currently looks like.

*Notes: Each team's national rank is listed first below. Penn State does not yet have any commits in its 2021 class and therefore is not included