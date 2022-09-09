Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Juwan Howard is not wasting any time stopping in to see Michigan basketball's top recruiting targets as the fall recruiting period is now open.
On the first day of the period, Maize & Blue Review's Davis Moseley reports that Howard stopped by to see top target, 2023 five-star target Isaiah Collier on the first day of the recruiting period.
The fall recruiting period lasts from September 9 until November 6 before heading into a brief dead period.
Collier is considered the top target on the Wolverines' board and recently took an official visit to campus, one that was considered a resounding success for him and his family.
"I thought the visit was an overall success for me," Collier told Moseley. "It was good seeing all the academics, seeing their playing style, and all of that. I got to see who would be playing with me (at Michigan) if I decided to go there, which was definitely cool."
Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more Michigan Basketball recruiting news.