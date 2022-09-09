Juwan Howard is not wasting any time stopping in to see Michigan basketball's top recruiting targets as the fall recruiting period is now open.

On the first day of the period, Maize & Blue Review's Davis Moseley reports that Howard stopped by to see top target, 2023 five-star target Isaiah Collier on the first day of the recruiting period.

The fall recruiting period lasts from September 9 until November 6 before heading into a brief dead period.