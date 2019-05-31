New Michigan head coach Juwan Howard began his Friday morning with a familiar friend.

Howard joined fellow Fab Five member Jalen Rose on ESPN’s “Get Up” to talk about Howard’s first days on the job. Rose began the segment by heaping praise on Howard and repeating his reasons why he thought Howard should be the next coach.

“Everything you said gave me chills throughout my body because that bond, that brotherhood, we will never lose that,” Howard said on “Get Up”. “I know how hard you’ve been working to make this day possible for me. You know how important it is to me and my family. You saw it yesterday how emotional I got yesterday because it is such a special day for not only myself and my family but for all of us.”

Rose and Howard were brought together by the morning show, but both said the entire Fab Five would all be back together soon. Howard said that the relationship with the Fab Five is coming back and him getting hired is one step of that process.

Rose has always believed in Howard, but Howard is happy that the University of Michigan also believed in him.

“It means a lot to me that the University President and Warde Manuel really have the confidence in me to say, ‘I trusted this man, we believe in him and he’ll be the right coach to lead this program,’” Howard said. “That meant a lot to me that I have the trust and the belief in this organization and program. They know I can do this job and I’m capable of doing this job.”

Howard thinks he’s more than capable of having success at Michigan because of his championship pedigree.

“I was fortunate to work for a championship organization like the Miami Heat and a guy like Erik Spoelstra,” Howard said. “In six years on his staff absorbing all that great knowledge, he’s one of the hardest working coaches. He’s one of the best coaches in this league.”

Howard had a chance to learn from some of the best basketball minds when he was with the Heat. His time in the NBA helped mold him into the coach he is today.

Another huge influence on him was his family. Howard began to cry early on in his introductory press conference Thursday and he said this was because how much the moment meant to him.

“Growing up from the inner-city of Chicago, the South Side, a kid that has been counted out,” Howard said. “Many thought would never make it on the collegiate level. But then, I go to a University like Michigan, one of the most prestigious universities in the world … Now having this moment after spending six years as an assistant coach grinding, starting in player development. Yesterday was just an exciting and emotional time because my grandmother always wanted me to go to Michigan. She died on the day that I signed my letter of intent.”