Juwan Howard talks embrace with Jim Harbaugh, support for football program

After the clock hit zero in Michigan's game against Ohio State, Michigan Stadium's playing field saw madness. The Wolverines celebrating at midfield over its triumph against the Buckeyes, the fans and students alike pouring onto the field to celebrate a victory seven years in the making.

In the moment of madness, two former players turned head coaches shared a moment with each other. Towering over everyone in the crowd, Juwan Howard burst through the throng of people to find Jim Harbaugh celebrating with his staff.

The two embraced, shared a few words and went their separate ways. It just so happens that the embrace was caught on television and made the rounds through various social media channels.

It was a moment of genuine happiness for the two coaches. Nothing else mattered at that moment.

"I can't really explain the feelings that went on his mind, his body or whatever during that time," Howard told reporters on Tuesday. "All I can share with you, for me, it was a great moment as I was leaving the arena. I looked over to my right and noticed that it was coach in that area. I just wanted to congratulate him and let him know how happy we are, and how happy I am, of all the hard work he and his team, and staff, has put in through the season. Knowing the season is not over with.

"For a rivalry game and for how big that rivalry game has been. Just for the University of Michigan, it was a beautiful time, a great win and an emotional win for everyone."

Howard has long been a proponent of supporting all the athletic programs in Ann Arbor. From volleyball to lacrosse, it shouldn't come as a surprise if one sees Howard cheering from the stands if he can find the time.

These days, Howard is fully engrossed in the preparations for another grueling season. However, it doesn't mean that he plans on missing the Wolverines' game on Saturday.

Even as the basketball program takes on San Diego State on Saturday afternoon, he doesn't plan on missing the football program's chance at taking home a conference championship.

"Oh yeah," Howard said in response to being asked whether he plans to watch the game. "Yes, we will. We have a game to play and we will be locked in on San Diego State but you best believe, once our game ends, fortunately enough it's a night game so we get a chance to get some food in our system, rest up a little bit and, whether you're sitting on that couch or—we haven't decided whether we're going to have a team viewing session or whatever to watch the game. I'm looking forward to the matchup versus Iowa."