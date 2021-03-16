No. 1 seed Michigan basketball doesn't know its opponent for Saturday yet, but the Wolverines are already practicing for their NCAA Tournament opener against the winner of 16-seeds Mount St. Mary's and Texas Southern. The Maize and Blue successfully went through two rounds of COVID-19 PCR testing before they were able to hit the practice floor for an hour and a half at the Indianapolis Convention Center Monday night. While head coach Juwan Howard and his staff are already scouting both possible opponents, the Wolverines are focusing on improving themselves throughout this week. "At the end of the day, getting better — that’s the key," Howard said on the Inside Michigan Basketball radio show with Brian Boesch and Terry Mills. "We want to use each day to get one percent better so we can be prepared to face our first opponent on Saturday." RELATED: What Boxes Does Isaiah Livers Need To Check Before Returning To The Court? RELATED: Kenny Smith, Wally Szczerbiak Weigh In On Juwan Howard, Michigan's Ceiling

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard is set to coach his first NCAA Tournament game on Saturday. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

A huge storyline entering the postseason is Howard's lack of head coaching experience in the tournament, similar to many in the basketball world questioning if he would be able to successfully lead a college program when he was hired in the spring of 2019. He's answered a lot of questions about his coaching ability already and is likely looking forward to answering more in the weeks to come. Though he hasn't been a head coach in the Big Dance yet, he has plenty of experience with March Madness as a player, helping lead the Maize and Blue to two national title games and one Sweet 16 back in the 1990s ahead of his 19-year NBA playing career. "I remember the Final Four and I remember the championship, playing in the domes," Howard said. "I remember it just like it was yesterday, and I can take it back to the preparation of how the coaching staff pivots, when you don’t know who you’re going to play the next game and they’re scrambling to get game film on an opponent you might be facing in the next 48 hours." It plays to Howard's benefit that he has a staff full of experience. Associate head coach Phil Martelli led St. Joe's to seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 24 years as the head man in Philadelphia, while lead defensive assistant Saddi Washington was a part of some deep runs by Michigan under John Beilein. Howard has been clear with his intentions this season, often saying throughout the year that the ultimate goal is to be the "last team standing on Monday night in April." There's three weeks until a champion is crowned, but his group is focused on the prize, while still knowing they have to survive and advance to get there.