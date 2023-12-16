For the first time in more than nine months, Juwan Howard served as Michigan's head coach for a men's basketball game. Howard had open heart surgery on Sept. 15, which caused him to miss the first 10 games of the 2023-24 season.

On Saturday, though, Howard returned to the sidelines as Michigan took on Eastern Michigan at Crisler Center. Five Wolverines finished in double figures as Michigan cruised to an 83-66 win over the Eagles.

Howard met with the media after Saturday's win to discuss a variety of topics surrounding the program.

In his first media appearance in many months, Howard opened with a rather lengthy statement.

"It's a blessing. Truly a blessing. I have to thank God first. Also, giving a big, big shoutout to the University of Michigan medical [team], my doctors... the nurses, there have been so many beautiful nurses that have worked with me during my recovery."

"Also, I'd like to thank my wife. That's the best nurse that I have... Also, I'd like to thank my players for all the support that they, the text messages, as well as the phone calls, cards. I'd also like to give a big shoutout to the coaching staff. Coach Phil Martelli, for doing a really good job while I was away, Saddi Washington, Howard Eisley, Jay Smith, Jaaron Simmons, Colin [Anschuetz], there are many, many managers, so many support staff members that have been here having my back helping while I've been gone."

"To be back on the sidelines, something that I love doing — being the head coach of the University of Michigan men's basketball program — I just love Maize and Blue."

As far as Howard's health at the moment, he said he's healthy, but not 100%.

"I'm not 100%, but I don't know what 100% is when you're in coaching. I am at a stage in my life where I am healthy enough to resume to be on the sidelines. We're like, past the 12-week mark since I had the surgery... I still three days a week have physical therapy and I find that to be great for me."

Howard noted that when he first sat in on a practice after his surgery, he "felt tired." Now, though, Howard says he has gotten "stronger and stronger."

He now appears to be the head man going forward, but that doesn't mean there still isn't a lot going on. On Sunday night, news broke of Howard and Michigan strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson getting into a non-physical altercation.

University of Michigan Director of Athletics, Warde Manuel, recently issued a statement regarding the investigation into the incident:

"The return of our usual coaching structure comes after a review of an incident involving several individuals during a team practice last week. Based on a thorough internal review, nothing was found to warrant disciplinary action for anyone involved. As such, we will move forward with a focus on our team and our season."

However, Howard seemed to contradict Manuel's statement on Saturday.

"There's still a review happening at this moment," Howard said.

As far as Sanderson's current role with the program, Howard remains uncertain.

"I'm not sure [what Sanderson's role is with the program]... go back to that statement that Warde made."

Howard seemingly contradicts the statement that he referred to multiple times during his postgame press conference, which leaves many with more questions than answers at the moment.

Regardless, Michigan will head to North Carolina to take on Florida in the Jumpman Invitational on Tuesday.