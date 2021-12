Juwan Howard welcomes NBA royalty to observe Southern Utah blowout victory

It's no secret that Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has the respect of numerous people in the collegiate and professional ranks of basketball. On any given day in Ann Arbor, you just never know who is going to walk into the facilities to meet with the headman.

On Saturday evening during the Wolverines' blowout victory over Southern Utah, some familiar faces were on hand at the Crisler Center in support of Howard. Particularly, members of the Miami Heat organization.

"Man, I can't stop smiling just to see the support," Howard said. "The support was real tonight. It was beautiful to see coach Spoelstra come out, coach Quinnie (Chris Quinn), also coach O (Octavio De La Grana), Duncan Robinson and all the Miami Heat people that touched me and had an impact on my life and impact on coaching."

That impact was on display as Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra met with the team after the game.