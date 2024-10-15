Kalel Mullings credits Illinois: 'They'll punch you in the mouth'

Two years ago, Illinois, then a Big Ten West opponent, nearly ended Michigan's undefeated season at the Big House on a freezing November day. It took four Jake Moody field goals and a game-saving catch from running back Isaiah Gash on 4th down and 3 in order for the Wolverines to secure the victory.

With the Fighting Illini back on Michigan's schedule for the first time since that game, running back Kalel Mullings, who was a third-year linebacker in 2022, recalled the nail-biter.

"The game before the Ohio State game, obviously that's always a tough game, but even then, we knew there were some dawgs," Mullings said on Tuesday night. "You watched that 2022 Illinois team, and you look at what those guys are doing on Sundays now. ... They still were a field goal away, so we know how Illinois can handle business and how they can come and play you real tough and real hard and punch you in the mouth."

Fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Devon Witherspoon highlighted that Illinois team that nearly knocked off the Wolverines the week before Michigan stomped on Ohio State in Columbus.

This year's Illinois team arguably doesn't have a player as talented as Witherspoon was coming out of college, but the Fighting Illini are not to be slept on. Head coach Bret Bielema has his team 5-1 through the first six games of the season, marking the fifth time this century Illinois has started a season 5-1 or better. Bielema's squad is ranked 22nd in the country heading into the matchup with Michigan.

Illinois' head coach got choked up during his Monday press conference. 2022's loss to the Wolverines still disappoints him to this day.

"This is one; obviously I made a big point of it the other day. ... It's been awesome to see it culminate into what it is, into two ranked teams. ... I'm 3-3 against them, and I didn't like the last one," Bielema said. "Everybody has got their history; this game means a lot to me. We will put our best foot forward, excited about the opportunity."

Illinois will be donning throwback uniforms on Saturday to honor Illini great Red Grange. For as much as the game means to Bielema, it might mean even more to the Fighting Illini fans as they gather to honor their hero, who was a three-time All-American during his playing days in Champaign.

"I don't know about what it means necessarily over there and stuff honestly, but for us, it's a huge game," Mullings said. "It's a really big game. For me personally and a lot of guys in the locker room, we go right back to 2022. You know how these guys — there's some dawgs over there. And there's some really good players. They'll punch you in the mouth. We know that firsthand. I don't think anybody's sitting here taking it lightly."

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local time) on Saturday, and the game will air live on CBS.