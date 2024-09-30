Two Michigan players are being recognized by the Big Ten this week for their play on the field during the Wolverines' 27-24 victory over Minnesota on Saturday.

The Big Ten announced on Monday that U-M running back Kalel Mullings and Dominic Zvada had earned Player of the Week honors this week, with Mullings being named Co-Offensive Player of the Week and Zvada earning Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Mullings shared the honor with Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson. In his first start, Mullings ran the ball 24 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns during the winning effort.

Zvada gets the Wolverines back-to-back special teams honors, with punter Tommy Doman being recognized the week prior, by going a perfect 2/2 on field goals and 3/3 on extra points. His 53-yard field goal against the Gophers makes him the first player in program history to connect on four field goals of 50-plus yards in a single season. It's the second time Zvada has been recognized by the conference this season.

The Wolverines hit the road this week for the first time all season as it travels to Seattle to take on Washington in a national championship rematch.