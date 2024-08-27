Since arriving in Ann Arbor, Kalel Mullings has seen his role change and adapt in a wide range of ways. The one-time linebacker converted running back is now one of the leaders of a deep and talented group of backs, and he is ready to put everything he has learned into a breakout season.

Most importantly, it's just feeling home at running back.

"Yeah, I think the biggest thing for me has just been comfortability," Mullings said in a media apperance Tuesday. "When you take three years off of doing something, it's kind of hard to get comfortable.But definitely, learning from Blake last year and continuing to learn from Dono (Donovan Edwards) last year and this year has helped me a lot. It has helped me get comfortable and find my game, how I've always played running back again."

While Mullings is getting comfortable playing running back again, he knows his time at linebacker has helped him up his game, especially when it comes to blocking.

"It's fun because I definitely say that it makes it a little bit easier at times to block.Just because being on the other side, I know that there's more that they're doing than just looking at me and thinking I'm going to block.So being able to take up ground on guys and get to them as quick as possible, that's part of it and that's a big part of it. So yeah, I relish it and it's fun."

Mullings is viewed as the bruiser, possibly the "thunder" of a thunder and lightning pairing with Donovan Edwards this season. However, Michigan also has Benjamin Hall and Jordan Marshall ready to contribute after strong camps. Each player brings different skill sets and strengths, something Mullings, as a former defensive player, sees as a massive advantage.

"I definitely, all the backs in the room are dynamic backs. And all of us are able to carry the rock on the ground and also catch the ball as well. Mix that in with the different builds of guys in the room. Coming from being a defensive player, it's hard to keep up with different guys that have different skill sets that do different stuff or may do the same thing just a little bit differently. And because of that, I believe we'll have a lot of success running the ball and in the air as well.



