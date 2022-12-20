With Blake Corum's knee sidelining him for the foreseeable future, Michigan is looking for depth in the running back position to go alongside Donovan Edwards. It found some with linebacker Kalel Mullings converting to running back, who had a successful stint during the Big Ten Championship game.

If it's not broken, don't fix it.

That's the way the Wolverines are looking at Mullings as the program prepares to face TCU in the College Football Playoff next weekend.

"Right now it's pretty much all at running back," Mullings said. "Not too much, it's been a little while since I've played some linebacker. Just pretty much all running back right now, to be honest.

"For me, personally, I just want the team to be successful. If I can help out at running back, that's what I've been doing."

For Mullings, he's not the only linebacker U-M has converted into a running back in recent memory. While he hasn't spoken specifically with Hassan Haskins about making the switch, Mullings says he plans to do so in the future.

While they're certainly two different styles of play, Mullings can see where playing both roles on offense and defense has fed off each other and made him have a greater understand of football as a whole.

"For me, personally, I've been doing it pretty much my whole life," Mullings said. "Coming back to it now in college, I see how me on offense, playing running back again, has helped my defense. How playing defense for the last two-and-a-half years has helped to grow into a running back again.

"It's just little stuff. For example, pass protections, I can kind of tell the demeanor of different linebackers and how they're blitzing, stuff like that. It's just little things. Coverages, where they sit down, stuff like that. Just little things."