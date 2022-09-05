Michigan offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart's status for Saturday's game against Hawaii appears to be in doubt according to Jim Harbaugh.

Barnhart left the game against Colorado State with an ankle injury and didn't return. When asked for his status on Monday, Harbaugh did not seem optimistic that Barnhart would see the field on Saturday.

"He's got a sprained ankle," Harbaugh said. "Probably not going to be available this week. He played really good. Very well."

Barnhart was slotted into the starting lineup on Saturday after tackle Ryan Hayes did not dress for the game. Barnhart was replaced by Trevor Keegan, which allowed Giovanni El-Hadi to receive some early game action in the process.

Harbaugh gave his offensive line some praise on Monday, suggesting that the group has the potential to be at least 12 deep on the depth chart.

"Keegan and Zinter graded out the highest, played the best," Harbaugh said. "I would give a game ball to Trevor Keegan. The way he played and also played left tackle when Karsen went out. That was really good, really pleased.

"Also, the second O-line when they went into the game. They put together a heck of a good drive. Persi, Greg Crippen played very well. Reece Atteberry, he's gotten out there and he played good. Trente had some really good snaps. Overall, we felt like we were 10, 11, 12 deep in the offensive line. I thought they looked good."