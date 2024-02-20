Former Michigan defensive back Keon Sabb officially announced that he has transferred to Alabama but he also didn't want to forget about his previous program on his way out of the door. After his decision to head to Tuscaloosa was made official on Monday, Sabb released a statement via Rivals and Yahoo to thank U-M for his experiences in Ann Arbor which ended with a national championship.

