Keon Sabb thanks Michigan post-transfer in statement to Rivals
Former Michigan defensive back Keon Sabb officially announced that he has transferred to Alabama but he also didn't want to forget about his previous program on his way out of the door.
After his decision to head to Tuscaloosa was made official on Monday, Sabb released a statement via Rivals and Yahoo to thank U-M for his experiences in Ann Arbor which ended with a national championship.
"At this time I want to express my sincere thanks to everyone who has supported me during my time at the University of Michigan," Sabb's statement read. "To coaches Harbaugh, Minter, Clinkscale, Moore, Jay, Herb and the entire support staff. My brothers and teammates who I have much respect for, my professors, the entire student body and the incredible alumni. Michigan is a very special place and I will always cherish the time that I spent here and the historic run that I got to be a part of. Thank you. Go Blue."
Sabb departed the program during the 30-day window the NCAA allowed college programs to have after a head coach departs.
U-M's window closes on Feb. 23.
