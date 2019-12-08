Key 2020 OL Target James Pogorelc Recaps Michigan Official Visit
Michigan hosted some of its most important remaining 2020 targets this weekend, including James Pogorelc.
The three-star offensive tackle out of Chantilly (Va.) High made his way to campus a few weeks ago to watch the Wolverines knock off rival Michigan State. This time around, Pogorelc got a more in-depth look at the program.
And it’s safe to say Michigan made a statement during his official visit.
“Overall, I had a really amazing visit and got to get a much better feeling for Michigan,” Pogorelc said. “My favorite parts were getting to spend a lot more time with Coach (Ed) Warinner and Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and continuing to build that special bond that I want with my coaches.
“I also got to spend more time with current players, which was really important because they really told me what it was like from a player’s perspective. It was really good to get a better feeling for players on the team and seeing that I’d really fit in there.”
