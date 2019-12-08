News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-08 20:25:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Key 2020 OL Target James Pogorelc Recaps Michigan Official Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan hosted some of its most important remaining 2020 targets this weekend, including James Pogorelc.

The three-star offensive tackle out of Chantilly (Va.) High made his way to campus a few weeks ago to watch the Wolverines knock off rival Michigan State. This time around, Pogorelc got a more in-depth look at the program.

And it’s safe to say Michigan made a statement during his official visit.

Virginia offensive lineman James Pogorelc visited Michigan over the weekend.
Virginia offensive lineman James Pogorelc visited Michigan over the weekend.

“Overall, I had a really amazing visit and got to get a much better feeling for Michigan,” Pogorelc said. “My favorite parts were getting to spend a lot more time with Coach (Ed) Warinner and Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and continuing to build that special bond that I want with my coaches.

“I also got to spend more time with current players, which was really important because they really told me what it was like from a player’s perspective. It was really good to get a better feeling for players on the team and seeing that I’d really fit in there.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}