“Overall, I had a really amazing visit and got to get a much better feeling for Michigan,” Pogorelc said. “My favorite parts were getting to spend a lot more time with Coach (Ed) Warinner and Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and continuing to build that special bond that I want with my coaches.

“I also got to spend more time with current players, which was really important because they really told me what it was like from a player’s perspective. It was really good to get a better feeling for players on the team and seeing that I’d really fit in there.”