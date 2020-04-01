News More News
Key 2021 LB Target Jaydon Hood Goes In-Depth On Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Michigan landed a stellar linebacker group last cycle.

Now, the Wolverines are looking to lure more top talent at the position and have been working hard on fast-rising 2021 Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas product Jaydon Hood.

A three-star recruit, Hood is one of the more important linebacker targets on the board. And both Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary jumped on the phone with him last week.

Florida linebacker Jaydon Hood holds a Michigan offer.
“We had great conversations,” Hood said. “We talked about the football program, the academic program, their graduation rate, the culture, the atmosphere, campus life and how the players respond to different things. We just talked a little bit about everything.”

While Hood was not able to visit Michigan this offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic, he did get to personally chat with Harbaugh over FaceTime, a video chat program available on Apple devices.

Harbaugh made a big impression on Hood, who hopes to eventually meet him in person.

