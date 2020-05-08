EJ: How are you handling working out and staying in shape during the quarantine?

TB: It’s tough not being able to be with my team, no doubt. I wish I could be in the weight room with them being a leader and making sure all my teammates are getting right. For me, though, I’ve built a weight room in my backyard out of scrap wood lumber. I have a squat rack and pull up bar. I’ve been doing squats, bench, power cleans and all that. I’ve been working kind of as normal.

EJ: Wait, so you built your own weight room?

TB: (Laughs) Pretty much. I’ve built the squat rack in the backyard. I’m in the process of finishing up the pull up bar. I’ve got a cooler for a bench. I get done what I can with what I have.