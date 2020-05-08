News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-08 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Key 2021 OL Target Tristan Bounds Talks Michigan, Call With Jim Harbaugh

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan has made three-star Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall tackle Tristan Bounds a top priority along the offensive line this cycle.

The Wolverine's EJ Holland caught up with Bounds to get the latest on Michigan, his overall recruitment and more.

Read the full Q&A below.

Connecticut offensive tackle Tristan Bounds holds a Michigan offer.
Connecticut offensive tackle Tristan Bounds holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)

EJ: How are you handling working out and staying in shape during the quarantine?

TB: It’s tough not being able to be with my team, no doubt. I wish I could be in the weight room with them being a leader and making sure all my teammates are getting right. For me, though, I’ve built a weight room in my backyard out of scrap wood lumber. I have a squat rack and pull up bar. I’ve been doing squats, bench, power cleans and all that. I’ve been working kind of as normal.

EJ: Wait, so you built your own weight room?

TB: (Laughs) Pretty much. I’ve built the squat rack in the backyard. I’m in the process of finishing up the pull up bar. I’ve got a cooler for a bench. I get done what I can with what I have.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}