Key 2021 OL Target Tristan Bounds Talks Michigan, Call With Jim Harbaugh
Michigan has made three-star Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall tackle Tristan Bounds a top priority along the offensive line this cycle.
The Wolverine's EJ Holland caught up with Bounds to get the latest on Michigan, his overall recruitment and more.
Read the full Q&A below.
EJ: How are you handling working out and staying in shape during the quarantine?
TB: It’s tough not being able to be with my team, no doubt. I wish I could be in the weight room with them being a leader and making sure all my teammates are getting right. For me, though, I’ve built a weight room in my backyard out of scrap wood lumber. I have a squat rack and pull up bar. I’ve been doing squats, bench, power cleans and all that. I’ve been working kind of as normal.
EJ: Wait, so you built your own weight room?
TB: (Laughs) Pretty much. I’ve built the squat rack in the backyard. I’m in the process of finishing up the pull up bar. I’ve got a cooler for a bench. I get done what I can with what I have.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news