Key 2022 CB Target Jahlil Florence Ready For Michigan Official Visit
Jahlil Florence has seen his stock rise on the recruiting trail.
The three-star 2022 cornerback out of San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln had an especially big April as he notched offers from schools like Arizona, Michigan, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington and Washington State.
While things have heated up this summer thanks to the end of the dead period, Florence is still trying to process everything.
“It’s been crazy,” Florence said. “It happened over the span of a month right after the season ended. I’m just taking it all in. I’m not trying to rush it. I haven’t officially visited any schools yet. Michigan is going to be my first one. I’m also looking at visiting Cal, Oregon and Washington.”
Florence is set to make his official visit to Michigan this weekend.
Florence has seen schools along the West Coast this month, including a recent trip to San Diego State, but this will be his first true trip to an out-of-region program.
