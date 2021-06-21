Key 2022 CB Target Jahlil Florence Ready For Michigan Official Visit

“It’s been crazy,” Florence said. “It happened over the span of a month right after the season ended. I’m just taking it all in. I’m not trying to rush it. I haven’t officially visited any schools yet. Michigan is going to be my first one. I’m also looking at visiting Cal, Oregon and Washington.”

Florence is set to make his official visit to Michigan this weekend.

Florence has seen schools along the West Coast this month, including a recent trip to San Diego State, but this will be his first true trip to an out-of-region program.