Key 2022 DB Target Damani Dent Goes In-Depth On Michigan Official Visit
Damani Dent is one of this cycle’s true hidden gems.
Unknown in major recruiting circles for most of the offseason, the two-star safety out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Terry Parker is quickly becoming a hot name with recent offers from Michigan, Oregon and Pitt.
Now, Dent is earning even more interest from top programs.
“Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and schools like that have been hitting me up,” Dent said. “I’m going out to Georgia this weekend to see what they are talking about. I feel like they’re not bringing me out there for no reason. I should have had attention, but in the end, everything works out.”
Michigan is making Dent a priority this cycle. The Wolverines hosted him for an official visit over the weekend and made a big impact.
