Key dates to know for Michigan Football in 2025

It's a new world in college football. With so many rules and changes around recruiting and the transfer portal, keeping track of all the moving parts is challenging. There are adjusted windows for transfers, new dates as class of 2025 recruiting comes to a close, and a roster limit of only 105 players that must be met by the start of the season. Here's a list of all the key dates for Michigan Football between now and the opening kickoff against New Mexico.

Advertisement

Dec. 4-6 - Early Signing Day

Players were allowed to sign with their teams beginning on December 4. Most high school recruits have signed, but some will wait until the Regular Signing Period in February.

Dec. 9-28 - Portal Opens

Players may enter the transfer portal between December 9 and 28, 2024. Players do not have to choose a new team by closing this window, they just have to be entered into the portal. They may return to their old team, but their old team does not have to accept them back. Grad transfers may enter at any time until the spring portal window closes. Teams competing in postseason play, FCS playoffs, bowl games, or the College Football Playoff may enter the transfer portal up to five days after their team's final game. Players also have a 30-day window to enter the portal if their team has a head coaching change.



Dec. 23 - Jan. 5, 2025 - Dead Period

Teams can not have in-person contact or schedule visits with any 2025 recruits during this window.

Jan. 6 - Feb. 1, 2025 - Contact Period

Coaches and authorized team members can contact players and make off-campus visits, like at home or school. There is a two-day dead period, Jan. 13-15, in this window.

Feb. 3 - Mar. 2, 2025 - Dead Period

Feb. 5-April 1, 2025 - Regular Signing Period

Class of 2025 recruits who did not sign in the early window may now sign with their programs.

March 3 - April 15, 2025 - Quiet Period

Players can take recruiting visits to schools, but coaches can not make in-person or off-campus recruiting visits.

March - April 2025 - Spring Practices & Spring Game

Spring practices will begin sometime in March. Practices can be conducted over 34 days with 20 hours per week of unrestricted activities. Up to 15 on-field practice sessions may be held, with no more than 12 involving contact. Full contact may not occur until the third practice. Eight of the 12 contact practices can involve tackling. Only three of those eight may be devoted to 11-on-11 scrimmages.

April 15 - May 24, 2025 - Contact Period

April 16-25, 2025 - Spring Transfer Portal Window

Players can enter the transfer portal during this window.

Aug.1-30 2025 - Fall camp, roster limit of 105

Fall practices will likely begin for Michigan between August 4 - 11. The NCAA has increased the roster scholarship count from 85 to 105 for the 2025 season but also capped rosters at 105 players, including non-scholarship walk-ons. Teams must have their rosters down to 105 by the first day of class or the team's first game, whichever comes first. Michigan's first day of school is August 25, and its first game is August 30.

August 30 - New Mexico at Michigan