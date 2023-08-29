On whether him being the head coach changes his defensive process for the opener

I think on our side, we've always been a very collaborative approach. Just allowing those guys to do a really good job coaching their position, maybe taking some of the little details of things like that. Handling all of their position adjustments in the game is going to be really important. We certainly have Clink and all those guys do a great job. Especially on game day on the sideline as I'm handling more of the game management stuff while we're on the sideline, being able to make those adjustments and things. Feel very confident in the group we have to be able to do that.

On what's the next step with the defense

Fortunately, I think we're in a position that there's not a ton of turnover. We lost I would say like 5 to 6 key contributors. Couple to the portal, a couple, obviously three or four to the NFL. It's a good amount of guys back that have played and we have a really good understanding of each other. I think as a staff, we sort of dove into some things. Things that went well, things that we could do better. Certainly try to attack those during the offseason. I think the players have really bought into some things we know that we can do better. Just excited to see these guys once again go out there and play against a different team. Play somebody else and hopefully have the success that we're searching for.

On what he wants the defense to do better this year

A lot of it, as I looked at it when you go 13-1, it wasn't necessarily just one game, there were moments throughout the year. Whether it were a quarter, a half or whatever, where this segment of time, we just didn't play how I think we were capable of playing. For us, it starts with four controllable things that are football-related. Our angle to the ball were poor at times, our effort was pretty good but made a huge emphasis on angles to the ball. It hurt us a lot in the first half of the Ohio State game last year. Being able to disrupt the ball more. We were near the bottom in Power Five in forced fumbles, which has been a major emphasis of our group. The ability to communicate in any environment in any situation, make sure we're all on the same page. Continuing, I think our front has set the standard for block destruction, sort of what we deem as block destruction. Really trying to carry that over from all three levels of our defense. Thought at times the perimeter last year, we got leaky yards of not setting great edges. Those things in particular. Statistically, I think being able to affect the quarterback with rushing less guys at times, being able to attack the ball in the air a little bit better. We upped ourselves in interceptions but we left a lot on the table when we went back and studied it. Just a lot of those things. Really just trying to live up to the standard of defense here and become one of the best units in college football.

On expectations for Josh Wallace

Once again, Josh is a four-year player already so he's got a ton of experience. He's played in four different defensive systems in his career which is actually an advantage now that he's coming here. He's picked up everything that we're doing really quick. He's been productive for us in practice. Once again, just expect him to go out there and play like a Michigan corner plays and that's fast, productive, play the ball in the air, be a good tackler on the edge and he's done those things well in practice. Looking forward to seeing him translate to the games.

On anyone that has stepped up and could be an impact player this season

I think a couple of the young safeties, Keon Sabb and Zeke Berry are guys that are going to get some run. I'm excited about their progress. Basically took a freshman year, played and got a little taste of it in some of the earlier games and continued to learn, continued to get better in the spring. They both have made really big jumps, even since spring which is exciting. Kind of what you expect from younger players. Those two guys in particular, just excited to see what they are able to do now in front of 100,000 people.