On what the team will learn from the loss to Toledo

I think you get the attention of your players when you lose. We've been fortunate to be successful all year, I've been talking about a number of things but they're like, oh, coach, we got it. When you lose, you really get their attention. There are definitely takeaways from that game, things that we were really able to emphasize in practice. Things that we were able to watch in film. We talk a lot, even going into the season, with the loss of Naz and Danielle and Amy, we weren't sure how this year was going to be. We really got off to a great start and Emily Kizer and Leigha Brown are kind of leading the charge, playing so well. Other players have really stepped up whether that's Cameron Williams or Layla Phelia continuing on her great sophomore season now. The experience that they're getting, a lot of them are young and inexperienced in these positions. It's been great and I think Toledo is another great opportunity to learn and improve.

On getting ready for App State and sprinkling in self scouting during the extended time off

I think that's really important and I think we really need to do that. Talk about the way our schedule has gone with our trips to Florida, we haven't really had much time to practice on us and where we need to improve and really work on us. Today was an awesome day of practice where we had that opportunity to do that. Tomorrow and Wednesday will be as well. Obviously, we'll start preparing for App State a little bit more tomorrow and Wednesday, definitely Friday. Today and tomorrow are going to be predominantly on us and where we need to get better because once we head into this Christmas break, we return and we travel to Nebraska on the 27th. Then we have Big Ten games in 14 days. Our schedule that first week we return is crazy. It's not going to allow us much time to practice on the things we need to get better at. We're going to be practicing on our opponent and kind of game prep. This week is really important. I'm really enjoying it heading into the holidays.