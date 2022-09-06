J.J. McCarthy on how he is approaching his first start

“Nothing really differs. Right when I stepped here in the door, I was always prepared to be the guy. Snap one, game one, whatever it was. Now it’s just having that reassurance that I’m going to be in there snap one. so it kind of clears all the worry and indecisiveness going into it, and it just builds more confidence, honestly."

Jaylen Harrell on the EDGE rushers having a chip on their shoulders

"The chip, there is actually a chip. There was a lot of buzz about this, that and the third about who will replace who. Like we've always said, we're not trying to replace no one, we're just trying to get better each and every day. Our chemistry, rushing the passer, stopping the run whatever it may, the main goal is to get better each and every week and to put our defense in a position to be great."

Brad Robbins on he and Jake Moody's leadership styles

"Our leadership styles are kind of different but he is so consistent and so well-executed at doing his job. Because of that quietness that he has, everybody wants to listen because what he says matters. I, myself, kind of pride myself on being kind of a social butterfly. A guy who is talking to everybody on the team, making sure everybody is OK and developing a whole bunch of different relationships, which is, I think, it's bigger than just being a kicker and punter. It's being a great teammate and I think that's huge."

Kalel Mullings on what fall camp was like splitting time between running back and linebacker