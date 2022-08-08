Key quotes on fall camp from Harbaugh

"Well, we participated in the playoff. Maybe we got a participation medal that I'm unaware of. Some of those leaders: you observed it, you saw it, emulate what those guys did last year because it was phenomenal, but let's surpass it. Observe, emulate, surpass."





First impressions of fall camp

“Four practices in, we’re ahead than where we were last year at this time. Especially at defense. More installed, more coverages, more blitzes. From a conditioning standpoint, I think we’re ahead. Execution standpoint as well. So far, so good.”

On quarterback competition

"I think it's something that's going to be a competition. We'll all see it unfold. Both have been in the program for over a year and that's typically what it takes to train a quarterback at this type of level in the Big Ten. Both will get the same number of reps with the first-string as the other guy with the second-string. It's cut right down the middle, and they're both really good. I'll give you an analogy, like a 100-meter race, you see one in-practice, like, OK he's pulling ahead. As soon as I sense that, I see the other guy surge by him, then the other one pulls up next to his shoulder. It's like they're getting faster, and they're getting better. There's nobody that's passing behind. It's like two irons, two swords that are sharpening. Iron sharpens iron, biblical, that's exactly what it looks like to me."

On team leadership

“As good as it’s ever been. We’re gonna start doing some voting on leadership counsel captains in about 10 days. It’s outstanding, Jon, it really is. Off the field, on the field, behind the scenes, been watching that develop for a good nine months now.”

On getting the team to buy in after last season

"Well, we participated in the playoff. Maybe we got a participation medal that I'm unaware of. Some of those leaders: you observed it, you saw it, emulate what those guys did last year because it was phenomenal, but let's surpass it. Observe, emulate, surpass."

On Jesse Minter’s defense

"The defense didn’t change. Same with the offense with Coach Moore & Coach Weiss. Coordinators changed, but the offense & defense didn’t.”

On Ronnie Bell

"Every day, he does something that he might've been worried about. Can I do that? Can I get out of this cut? Can I leave my feet and go down? Yesterday, he went up with D.J. Turner, who can get up, and for Ronnie to make that catch and the defender come down with him: I've never seen Ronnie in a better mood. He was worried about that because he hadn't done that since having the knee injury. He did it, he knows he can do it, and the rest of practice, his mind was very happy and clear."

On position battles for open roles

"When you lose players like David Ojabo, Aidan Hutchinson, Dax Hill, Josh Ross, that’s going to be the first question: how do you replace those guys? I think there’s potential, and you’ve seen it develop before your own eyes; our defense can be better. A no-star defense, I’ve been a part of many of ‘em that were the great defenses. It creates more competition within the position. More guys are hungry. Taylor Upshaw, Julius Welschof, Mike Morris, Jaylen Harell, Braiden McGregor. That’s just the edge guys. The edge-rushing felt the same as it did this time last year. They’re tough to block. We’ll keep at it, but there are some real good signs there.”

On the improvement of the defensive line:

"Really high. You judge your defense against our offense, and our offensive line is pretty much the same as it was last year. I see the edge pressure being almost as good or as good as it was last year, but much improvement on the inside -- much improvement. Mazi Smith (list), Kris Jenkins continues to be very, very strong and fast, he’s improved a ton. That inside group bolstered by George Rooks feels like he’s coming on, Dominic Guidice is coming on, Rayshaun Benny is coming on, Ike (Iwunnah), and the two freshmen, Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. It’s (the interior d-line) just better.”

On Junior Colson

“Junior Colson had an outstanding freshman campaign. He continues to excel, and it’s not hard for him. The game wears some people out, ages some people, ages some coaches. Some players and some coaches it doesn’t. It’s like he’s swimming. Smooth, strong, efficient strokes. He just goes about playing the game and getting better. Some people fight the water. Great mental attitude. A great way about him. It’s fun for him, and he goes with it. He keeps getting better.”

Veteran-filled building

"A lot more fifth and sixth-year guys on this team. We have 19, and that’s almost double or triple what we’ve had in the past. You talk about the leadership but also just players who are good at football and have stayed in the program. We have 24 who are fourth-years. It’s a more veteran team than we’ve had in the past."

Does Michigan have an advantage because of its seniority?

"I think it does, yeah. Guys that know the program and have excelled in it or found something they like about it that they can pass down to younger players. Even the sophomore class has exactly 36 players in it while we have exactly 36 freshmen. Every class right now is solid and they’re just going about their business, taking care of their business, and to my eye: thriving in the program.

Why has Michigan not been negatively affected by the transfer portal?

"We had some sophomores and juniors make a movement. All for the right reasons; they were down on the depth chart and wanted an opportunity to get to play and play in games. Not that they weren’t good players, some really good players just had a few guys at their position ahead of them. Dan Villari had Cade & JJ in front of him, and he wanted to go somewhere he could get a chance to play. Same with Andre Seldon & Donovan Green-Warren. George Johnson is another perfect example. Really good player, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he goes to UMass and has a tremendous year this year. Just had some guys who are even better. The part of it I’m probably most proud of is that it’s healthy. Anybody that is transferring they’re really transferring for that reason: to get on the field. That’s what this transfer portal was designed to do: create the maximum opportunity for the maximum amount of players. As far as speaking to why guys are staying? Because I think they are having success, thriving in the classroom, and thriving on the field.

Mike Sainristil could be a captain

"Mike has thrived at corner to the point where 80 percent of his reps are on defense and 20 percent on offense. When he comes back to the offense, it’s very smooth. You ask about where the leadership is coming from on this next team, don’t be surprised if Mike Sainristil is voted as a captain. He’s looking to be a starter or one of the five, at least when we go to nickel. It’s been outstanding."



