Kick time, TV designation revealed for Michigan vs. Nebraska
Michigan's upcoming kick time and television designation against Nebraska has been revealed with the 6-day hold expiring.
According to the Michigan Football Twitter account, the match-up against the Huskers is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
The Wolverines are currently 9-0 on the season and coming off a 52-17 blowout victory over Rutgers on Saturday. The Huskers, on the other hand, are 3-6 on the season and are coming off a 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.
Stick with the Maize & Blue Review for more Michigan Football coverage.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram