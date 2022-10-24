Kickoff time announced for Michigan at Rutgers
The Wolverines will travel to New Jersey for a meeting with the Scarlet Knights under the lights.
No. 5 Michigan football (7-0, 4-0) plays at Rutgers (4-3, 1-3) on November 5 in a Big Ten East battle.
It'll be a night game in Piscataway, both programs announced on Monday afternoon, as kickoff time is set for 7:30 PM, with the Big Ten Network broadcasting the matchup.
The Wolverines are no stranger to the lights at home, scheduling two night games this season against Hawaii in Week 2 & Michigan State on October 29.
However, both of their road games kicked off at noon.
Michigan hasn't played Rutgers on the road since former starting QB Cade McNamara took over for current Tennessee backup Joe Milton in a triumphant effort that led U-M to a gutsy win.
Now, sophomore signal-caller J.J. McCarthy will get his shot in New Jersey.
The Scarlet Knights are 2-2 at home this year with wins over Wagner & Indiana, and losses to Iowa & Ohio State.
Meanwhile, the Wolverines are 2-0 in games on the road with wins at Iowa & Indiana. Two of U-M's four total away games in 2022.
Rutgers will travel to Minnesota while Michigan clashes with the in-state Spartans before both teams meet next weekend.
