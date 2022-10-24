The Wolverines will travel to New Jersey for a meeting with the Scarlet Knights under the lights.

No. 5 Michigan football (7-0, 4-0) plays at Rutgers (4-3, 1-3) on November 5 in a Big Ten East battle.

It'll be a night game in Piscataway, both programs announced on Monday afternoon, as kickoff time is set for 7:30 PM, with the Big Ten Network broadcasting the matchup.

The Wolverines are no stranger to the lights at home, scheduling two night games this season against Hawaii in Week 2 & Michigan State on October 29.

However, both of their road games kicked off at noon.