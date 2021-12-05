Kickoff time for Michigan's CFP contest against Georgia revealed

The Orange Bowl announced on Sunday that the Wolverines and Bulldogs will be the primetime game, which means that kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN on New Year's Eve.

With Michigan officially the No. 2 team in the final College Football Playoff rankings, the Wolverines will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl for the right to compete in the national championship game.

The Wolverines punched its ticket to the playoff after a thorough 42-3 victory over Iowa on Saturday. The Bulldogs, formerly the No. 1 team in the nation, fell to Alabama in the SEC Championship game to take the No. 3 seed.

After the game, U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh discussed how special the team was and the importance of the moment on Saturday.

"I could feel it. We all could," Harbaugh said. "We talked about it last night. What more — how much more can we pile into one game, the importance of one game. It’s a lot, yeah, the championship, chance to go to the playoffs. To walk past the sign we all walk by, 'Those who stay will be champions.' To make that valid and that true.

"You know, for guys to — to live on, really, in Schembechler Hall forever. I mean, this picture is going to be up there on the All-American wall. Every guy on the team in the team picture is going to be up there as part of Big Ten Champion. We’ve got a banner in Glick Fieldhouse that’s going to say Big Ten Champion."