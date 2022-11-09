With the early signing period open, Michigan basketball announced that it has officially signed a trio of players to letters of intent. The program announced that Macy Brown, Katy Eidle and Taylor Woodson have officially joined the Wolverines program on Wednesday. In a release by the women's program, head coach Kim Barnes Arico discussed each signee and what they bring to the program. Below is her breakdown of each signee.

Macy Brown

"I feel like I have known Macy for the majority of her life, and I am so thrilled she will be joining our program. I love that she wanted to stay home to represent both her home state and the block M. The way our game keeps evolving, being able to have a 6-0 point guard out there with her level of playmaking is a game-changer. She is long and athletic with the ability to be disruptive on both the offensive and defensive ends. She is a smooth lefty with great vision and really fits our style of play. She brings such a high energy to everything she does and is someone you just want in your program."

Katy Eidle

"Katy is such a dynamic scorer with a super high IQ. She really understands the game and makes everyone around her better, which is something we have really been after with our recruiting the last few years. She is such a gifted athlete, can be disruptive on the defensive end and can score in bunches. She is a fabulous passer and can play the point guard position if needed. She has had such a phenomenal high school career with her Gatorade Player of the Year honor last year, and we are really excited about what she will bring to our program."

Taylor Woodson