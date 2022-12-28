In 1996, a 26-year-old Kim Barnes Arico recorded her first-ever victory as a women's basketball head coach with Fairleigh Dickinson-Madison. Now, 26 years later, Barnes Arico is a member of the 500-win club.

Michigan defeated Nebraska, 76-59 on Wednesday night, as Michigan improved to 12-1 on the season, giving Barnes Arico her 500th career win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIDUwMCwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9LQkFfR29CbHVlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLQkFfR29C bHVlPC9hPiE8YnI+PGJyPlRvbmlnaHQmIzM5O3MgdmljdG9yeSBtYXJrZWQg dGhlIDUwMHRoIHdpbiBvZiBoZXIgY2FyZWVyLCBtYWtpbmcgaGVyIHRoZSBm aWZ0aCBhY3RpdmUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CMUd3 YmJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEIxR3diYmFsbDwvYT4gY29h Y2ggdG8gcmVhY2ggdGhlIG1hcmsuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmx1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQmx1ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0tCQTUwMD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0tCQTUwMDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNp ZVBjT05TRUIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zaWVQY09OU0VCPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFdvbWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAdW1pY2h3 YmJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW1pY2h3YmJh bGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2MDgyODAwMTQ4MzkyNDI3NTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMjksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Following her first and only season with Fairleigh Dickinson-Madison, Barnes Arico spent two seasons with the NJIT Highlanders. She won 16 games in two seasons with the Highlanders as she was still looking to find her footing as a head coach.

From 1999-02 she went 65-24 with the D-II Adelphi Panthers. The 2001-02 season was especially remarkable as Barnes Arico led the Panthers to a 28-3 record and a Sweet 16 appearance in the D-II NCAA Tournament.

Barnes Arico then scored her first big-time gig as a head coach in 2002 when she became the head coach of the St. John's Red Storm.

In her 10th and final season with St. John's, Barnes Arico broke the school record for most wins in program history. She finished her St. John's tenure with 176 wins before she arrived in Ann Arbor.

As Michigan fans have now become well aware of, Barnes Arico has had immense success in her time with the Wolverines. Wednesday night's win marked her 230th win as Michigan's head coach, and she isn't anywhere close to being done adding to that total.

She has won at least 20 games in each of her first 10 seasons with Michigan, apart from the Covid-shortened 2020-21 season.

Michigan had arguably its best season in program history last year as it finished the season with a 25-7 record and made an appearance in the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.

Barnes Arico has now led Michigan to 12 wins in 13 games so far in her 11th season with the team. She has built an improving program that is still thriving in the post-Naz Hillmon era.

She is Michigan women's basketball's winningest coach, and she has built, and is still in the process of building, something special in Ann Arbor. In September of 2021, she signed a contract extension through the 2025-26 season.