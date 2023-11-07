On Tuesday morning, the Michigan women's basketball team announced that its head coach, Kim Barnes Arico, has signed a new contract extension that will keep her with the program through the 2027-28 season. Barnes Arico is far and away the winningest coach in program history, and she begins her 12th season at the helm looking to make a sixth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

"I am delighted to know that Kim will continue to lead our student-athletes into the future with this new contract extension that will keep her with us for many years to come," Athletic Director Warde Manuel said. "Already our winningest head coach, Kim continues to move this program forward, from deep NCAA Tournament runs to developing our young people towards the highest level of professional basketball. I look forward to her continued stewardship of this great program."

"Working at the greatest University in the world is not something I take for granted," Barnes Arico said. "We have been able to build something really special and the future is incredibly bright for our program. Michigan has become home for my family, and we are so grateful for the support we have received throughout the years by the university, the community and this fanbase."

Barnes Arico and the Wolverines began the 2023-24 season on Monday night with an 80-61 win over Purdue Fort Wayne at the Crisler Center.