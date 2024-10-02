PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Kirk Campbell assesses Alex Orji's play, provides update on Jack Tuttle

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

Heading into the sixth game of Michigan's 2024 football season, which marks the halfway point of the 12-game regular season, the Wolverines are 4-1, but the method in which they're winning football games is upsetting to many fans and is arguably not sustainable.

Through five games, Michigan quarterbacks Davis Warren (three starts) and Alex Orji (two starts) have accumulated 577 passing yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions, which equates to 115.4 pass yards per contest, one touchdown per game, and 1.4 interceptions on average.

The Wolverines are the 10th-ranked team in the country and hold one of the best wins in the nation over then No. 11 USC, but the lack of explosive passing attack clearly hinders an offense that, with the success of the running game, would otherwise be, at worst, above average.

However, it's hard to argue against results, and Michigan is 4-1 — arguably just as good or better than many expected it to be at this point in the season.

On Wednesday afternoon, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell met with reporters to discuss the Wolverines' offense through five games. Orji was the first topic of conversation.

"What I saw from Alex was: His first start was in a big game. Huge game. Arguably one of the biggest wins we've had at home since 2021 against Ohio State," Campbell said. "He was thrust in that opportunity. He was poised. He was composed. The stat line might not have showed everything he did, but he had command of the huddle, he had leadership, and we walked away from that game excited."

"Last week, he had some development in the pass game. There were some things we need to clean up, but he's taken leadership at the quarterback position, and when he's in the huddle, he has full command; and the players responded to that."

In Orji's two starts, he's 17-30 for 118 passing yards, with one touchdown and one interception. While the numbers are hardly serviceable and far from great, Michigan has won both games Orji started in, which Campbell said is the team's No. 1 goal every week, regardless of how pretty the product looks on the field.

"The No. 1 goal is for us to win the football game. When you get in the games, they play out different ways, you get big leads in big games, and you want to get to the finish line with a W. Like, that's the ultimate goal."

When asked about how the Wolverines can improve their passing attack to have a more complimentary offense, Campbell said it's all about execution.

"To help out the pass game, No. 1, we've got to execute with more precision and detail across the board, making sure we put them in good position. But then when the plays are called, we've gotta go execute them as well."

Campbell noted that creativity in the offense will come when the team can consistently move the ball and keep defenses guessing. The top priority on offense, Campbell says, is to get the first first down and avoid going three-and-out.

"There's a catch 22 there. Yeah, we can have plays in the call sheet to be creative that everybody wants, but when you're not executing at a high level and moving the football, they're hard to get off the call sheet. So, once you roll first downs, you're able to call those things."

And as far as depth goes, Jack Tuttle was left off of last week's availability report, meaning he was presumably a full-go, but Campbell was reluctant to report that Tuttle is a conceivable option going forward.

"I'm not gonna fully disclose on injuries, but Jack is progressing in a very, very good manner, and he's getting some reps here and there," Campbell said.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9raXJrLWNhbXBiZWxsLWFzc2Vzc2VzLWFsZXgtb3JqaS1zLXBs YXktcHJvdmlkZXMtdXBkYXRlLW9uLWphY2stdHV0dGxlIiwKICAgIGNzX2Zw aWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBk bTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVu Y3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQo InNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1l KCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5n IHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMg aGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3Mu eWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5z ZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Njcmlw dD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5j b20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZtaWNoaWdh bi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmtpcmstY2FtcGJlbGwtYXNzZXNzZXMt YWxleC1vcmppLXMtcGxheS1wcm92aWRlcy11cGRhdGUtb24tamFjay10dXR0 bGUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzExNCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwv bm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=