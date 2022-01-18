Kirk Campbell hired as Michigan offensive analyst

Kirk Campbell has himself officially announced his inclusion to the Michigan coaching staff as an offensive analyst.

Campbell arrives in Ann Arbor en route from Old Dominion, where he spent the previous two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Monarchs, before parting ways in late-November.

Prior to his stint at Old Dominion, Campbell was an offensive analyst for three seasons at Penn State, and would be the team's interim quarterbacks coach in the 2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

Campbell would follow former Penn State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ricky Rahne to Old Dominion, where Rahne has been the head coach since his departure, leading the Monarchs to the Myrtle Beach Bowl in a loss to Tulsa.

A graduate of Mercyhurst College, Campbell also had stints with multiple division-two programs in Alderson Broaddus, Tiffin, and West Virginia Wesleyan.