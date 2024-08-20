Kirk Campbell lists top three attributes U-M is looking for in starting QB
In the midst of a fierce quarterback battle that has taken itself into the final week of fall camp, Michigan is still weighing its options between Alex Orji and Davis Warren. The Wolverines kick off their season in less than two weeks, and a decision will inevitably come, but Sherrone Moore has yet to make a final decision on who the starter will be.
On Tuesday night, the Big Ten Network aired its fall camp preview for the defending national champions, and offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell listed the three biggest attributes he's looking for in Michigan's starting quarterback.
Leadership
"The first thing is leadership, right? You gotta have a guy that's a leader," Campbell said. "You want somebody that follows them as a player, as a person, and wants to emulate how they represent themselves on the football field and in life."
Surprisingly, Campbell listed a non-football attribute as the most important thing the staff is looking for in Michigan's future starter. Not scoring, or accuracy or dual-threat ability, but leadership.
Execution of the position
"[Number] two would be overall execution of the position," Campbell said. "Are we moving the football? Is it because of their legs? Is it their arms? We don't care. It needs to be 'Are we moving the football as an offense?'"
Here, Campbell gets into the football side of things. The second most important thing the staff is looking for in a starting quarterback is execution of the position. Michigan has one of the nation's best defenses yet again, but if the offense goes three-and-out on most of its drives, the defense won't have an opportunity to be as dominant as it has been in recent seasons. Moving the football and allowing the defense to catch a breath will be of utmost importance in 2024.
Finishing the drives
"[Number] three is finishing the drives," Campbell said. "So, like, the ball's moving, but then you gotta put it in the paint. So those are three important things: leadership, consistently moving the football, and then scoring points for the offense."
As was previously noted, moving the football will be important, but at the end of the day, football is about scoring points, and Michigan will need a quarterback who can put the ball in the end zone. All of these things will be taken into consideration as Michigan soon makes its quarterback decision.

