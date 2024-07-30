On Tuesday, Michigan quarterback coach and new sole offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell met with the media ahead of the Wolverines' fall camp.

Of course, a major topic of conversation was the competition for quarterback. For Campbell, this isn't his first rodeo when it comes to choosing a quarterback, and he intends to lean on his experience and lessons learned.

"Going back to 2019 when I was at Penn State, this is the 4th time I've entered a situation where you have to make a decision on a starting quarterback," Campbell said.

"What I've learned from all of those is you obviously have a deadline you need to make a decision. That's the first game. You don't want to rush that decision. You got to make sure you prepare those guys. If you make the decision too early, you can put yourself in a situation where, halfway through the season, you are trying to fix that thing and go a different direction."

When it comes to making the decision, Campbell believes the process is daily.

"You want to make you take your time do a thorough process. Evaluate each practice, evaluate each meeting, evaluate how they interact with the players, and then make the best decision for the team."

The daily evaluation includes an evolving depth chart. How will Michigan's depth chart look on day 1 of fall camp tomorrow? Well, Campbell is going with a familiar strategy from the spring.

"We're just going to go with the oldest down to the youngest, starting out that way. That's a fluid operation; it will change daily. Make sure everyone gets an opportunity to run with the ones, and we'll evaluate it as a day-by-day process."

That is a depth chart of Jack Tuttle, Davis Warren, Alex Orji, Jayden Denegal, and Jadyn Davis. So, there is not much to glean from the new OC there.

So, a daily evaluation of everything the quarterbacks do will lead to a decision—a decision Campbell says must be 100% without looking back.

"You have to be confident and hold your ground. Injuries could change how that plays out, so you prepare them all like starters. When you make the decision, you have to be confident in what you do; there's no second-guessing when you leave the room."

Michigan begins fall camp on July 31 and plays its first game against Fresno State on August 31.







