Kiser, Phelia help Michigan to dominant 91-36 win over St. Francis
On Friday night, the Michigan women's basketball team improved to 2-0 with a dominant 91-36 win over St. Francis at Crisler Center.
Much like Michigan's season-opening win over Delaware State, this game was never close. Laila Phelia, Cameron Williams and Maddie Nolan helped Michigan to an early 9-0 lead over St. Francis, and Greta Kampschroeder followed up with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 12 early in the first quarter.
Emily Kiser then went on to score the next seven points for the Wolverines, and Michigan was well on its way to another easy victory. It was a 17-point lead for Kim Barnes Arico's squad at the end of the first quarter, and the lead grew even more as the game continued.
Kiser continued to dominate in the paint, and Michigan established more than a 30-point lead before the teams broke for halftime. Kiser and Phelia combined for 25 points in the first half, and the two outscored St. Francis' entire team.
Much of the same continued in the second half, and Michigan cruised to an easy victory over an inferior opponent. Kiser and Phelia finished the game with 46 combined points, which easily outscored the St. Francis team.
Michigan improves to 2-0 with the win, and the upcoming competition will, presumably, get tougher next week as the Wolverines welcome in-state foe Western Michigan to Crisler Center. The game will begin at 7 p.m. and will air on B1G+.
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram