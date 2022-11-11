On Friday night, the Michigan women's basketball team improved to 2-0 with a dominant 91-36 win over St. Francis at Crisler Center.

Much like Michigan's season-opening win over Delaware State, this game was never close. Laila Phelia, Cameron Williams and Maddie Nolan helped Michigan to an early 9-0 lead over St. Francis, and Greta Kampschroeder followed up with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 12 early in the first quarter.

Emily Kiser then went on to score the next seven points for the Wolverines, and Michigan was well on its way to another easy victory. It was a 17-point lead for Kim Barnes Arico's squad at the end of the first quarter, and the lead grew even more as the game continued.

Kiser continued to dominate in the paint, and Michigan established more than a 30-point lead before the teams broke for halftime. Kiser and Phelia combined for 25 points in the first half, and the two outscored St. Francis' entire team.

Much of the same continued in the second half, and Michigan cruised to an easy victory over an inferior opponent. Kiser and Phelia finished the game with 46 combined points, which easily outscored the St. Francis team.